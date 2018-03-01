XRegister
01/03/2018 - 21:31 GMT

Tony Pulis Has Added This To Middlesbrough – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Wary

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom is well aware of the fact that Tony Pulis has made Middlesbrough a potent outfit from set pieces.

Boro chose to sack ex-Leeds boss Garry Monk towards the end of December and acted quickly to bring in Pulis as his successor.




Leeds sit in eleventh spot in the Championship standings, three points behind eighth placed Middlesbrough as the fight for a top six finish heats up.

Heckingbottom takes his men to the Riverside Stadium to face Pulis' side on Friday evening and he is aware of the different nature of Boro under the Welshman.
 


"Middlesbrough have been difficult to play against recently, they have lots more threats and a set-piece element has been added to the team and their game", Heckingbottom was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"They have been more consistent, have grinded out lots of results, managed to move up the table and they find themselves in a really strong position now. 

"We know it is going to be tough regardless because of the players they have and likewise Tony Pulis has the team really well organised now."

Boro conceded deep into injury time last time out to throw away victory against Sunderland, with the clash at the Stadium of Light ending in a 3-3 draw.

At present the game between Leeds and Middlesbrough is still on, however the snowy weather means it could yet fall victim to the conditions.
 