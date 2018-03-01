Tottenham Hotspur Youngster Says Three-Front Push Shows Side’s Ability

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters insists that his team still fighting on three fronts in the form of the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup shows what they are capable of.



The north Londoners reached the last eight of the FA Cup with a resounding 6-1 win against League One side Rochdale in a fifth round replay on Wednesday night, and will now play Swansea City for a place in the semi-final.











The FA Cup though is not the only tournament that the Lilywhites are fighting in at the moment, with their Champions League campaign also well on course, where they will face Italian champions Juventus in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie next Wednesday, with the first leg having ended in a 2-2 draw in Turin.



As far as the Premier League is concerned, Walker-Peters' team are placed fourth, four points adrift of second-placed Manchester United.





The 20-year-old, who scored his first goal of the season against Rochdale, insists that his team's consistency in all the tournaments shows what they are capable of.

And Spurs are looking to go all the way in the FA Cup, with Walker-Peters telling his club's official website: “That’s another aim for myself and everyone in the team – we want to add silverware.



“At the moment we’re showing that we can compete in all different types of tournaments because we’re in the Champions League still, the Premier League is tough, there’s a lot of games, and now getting to the FA Cup quarter-finals shows more of what we can do.”

