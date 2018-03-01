Will Know Where We Are – Paul Heckingbottom Stresses Importance of Leeds’ Middlesbrough and Wolves Clashes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of his side's next two games against Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers because those are the games that he believes will help him assess the situation of his squad.



The Whites are scheduled take on eighth-placed Boro in a league fixture on Friday night, though the fate of the match remains in doubt as a result of continuing snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.











While the visitors for the game continue to train indoors, the 40-year-old manager insists that the motivation for the game has not faded even the slightest bit.



In fact the game against Tony Pulis' side followed by the home fixture against Wolves on Wednesday will help Heckingbottom assess where his team stands and where they need improvements, because they have the aim to be up there at the top.





Being asked by BBC Radio Leeds whether he believes it is tough to stay focused given the current scenario, the manager said: "These next two games coming up are big games for us, Boro away and then Wolves at home. We want them on, we want to be playing those sides.

On how battle-hardened his team are at the present because of the run of fixtures, Heckingbottom said: "That's where the bar is, we want to be up there, we want to be above those sides and to get there you have to improve.



"Each game we have played against them have been a parameter if you like to say, to assess where we are and things we need to improve on.



"And when we come out of them we know how far away we are and that's the goal, that's where we want to be."

