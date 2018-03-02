Amazing Facilities – Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With Spurs’ Preparations For Huddersfield Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has praised the "amazing facilities" Tottenham Hotspur have, which he says have ensured the weather has not hampered preparations for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town at Wembley.



Cold, snowy weather has gripped the United Kingdom this week, with several games falling victim to the conditions and being called off.











The intense cold has also made training outside difficult, but Pochettino insists the facilities at Spurs mean that he has been able to minimise the disruption and prepare his players for the challenge Huddersfield will pose.



And he readily admits some other clubs do not have such luxuries.





Asked about disruption because of the weather, Pochettino told a press conference: " No, not too much. In the way that we work, of course it is a little difficult, but the facilities that we have, have allowed us to carry on with the same plan.

"That is the advantage when you are at a club like Tottenham with amazing facilities."



Following Arsenal's home loss against Manchester City on Thursday night, Spurs go into the weekend sitting ten points above their north London rivals.



And with Arsene Wenger's side not playing until Sunday, a win for Tottenham on Saturday would see the Gunners a whopping 13 points off the Premier League's top four.

