Arsenal Legend Sees Scenario In Which Arsene Wenger Survives As Gunners Boss

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has indicated the Gunners board could think again about moving Arsene Wenger on in the summer if he can deliver the Europa League.



The pressure has been piled onto Wenger after Arsenal lost in the EFL Cup final and slipped to ten points off the Premier League's top four, a total which could become 13 points before the Gunners play again.











There have been calls for Arsenal's board to remove Wenger in the summer and open a new chapter at the Emirates Stadium.



But Dixon thinks the board might feel Wenger has met the club's objective if he leads Arsenal to success in the Europa League as it would mean a spot back in the Champions League for next season.





" If he wins the Europa League then they [the board] are back on their heels saying 'hang on a minute'", Dixon said on Sportsnet World Live.

"That's the remit for this club at the moment [qualifying for the Champions League].



"It's not to win the league; they will say that, but the remit is to get into the Champions League every year.



"They didn't do that last year and if they don't do it again this year then unfortunately he's under massive pressure."



Wenger will be looking to see a reaction from his players on Sunday when they lock horns with Brighton in an away Premier League fixture.



However, the Frenchman will surely have one eye on Thursday's Europa League meeting with AC Milan, which has become all important for the Gunners.

