Both Arsenal Games Were Virtually Friendlies For Manchester City, Former Scotland Star Says

Former Scotland international Craig Burley thinks that Manchester City's back to back wins over Arsenal have been little more than training games for the Citizens.



Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the final of the EFL Cup at the weekend and then visited the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night to win by the same scoreline in a Premier League fixture.











Pep Guardiola's men were 3-0 up by the break at the Emirates and eased down a gear in the second half under no threat from Arsenal.



Burley thinks the match was an embarrassment for the Gunners and both games served as virtual friendlies for Manchester City.





" Man City have come to London twice and had two friendlies", he said on ESPN FC.

"They've had two warm-up games for the rest of the season, really. Ones to keep them in shape, keep them bubbling over.



"It was embarrasing [for Arsenal]", Burley added.



Arsenal are ten points off the top four in the Premier League with ten games to play, meaning they face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League through their league position.



But Arsene Wenger's side are still in the Europa League, which offers another route into the competition.

