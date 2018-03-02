XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2018 - 16:55 GMT

Cagliari Supremo Wants Liverpool and Tottenham Target To Stay and Grow

 




Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has revealed that his side want to see Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Kwang-Son Han grow at the Sardegna Arena.

Han spent the first half of the season on loan at Serie B side Perugia, where he scored seven goals and set up three more in 19 appearances in all competitions, before returning to Cagliari on deadline day.




His impressive form attracted the interest of Juventus, Spurs, Liverpool and Napoli, with the Bianconeri even contacting Cagliari regarding a possible deal for the North Korean international in January; but the clubs reportedly failed to reach an agreement over the valuation of the player.

Han, who has so far made just two Serie A appearances for Cagliari, started in the 5-0 loss to Napoli earlier in the week.
 


And Giulini, who explained that Cagliari want to see Han grow as a player, has backed the Liverpool and Spurs linked starlet to become an important player for the club.

"I'm happy that he played against Napoli, we want to see him grow a lot", he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He can be as important as [Marco] Sau and [Diego] Farias.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool and Tottenham reignite their interest in the 19-year-old at the end of the season.
 