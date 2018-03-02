Cagliari Supremo Wants Liverpool and Tottenham Target To Stay and Grow

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has revealed that his side want to see Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Kwang-Son Han grow at the Sardegna Arena.



Han spent the first half of the season on loan at Serie B side Perugia, where he scored seven goals and set up three more in 19 appearances in all competitions, before returning to Cagliari on deadline day.











His impressive form attracted the interest of Juventus, Spurs, Liverpool and Napoli, with the Bianconeri even contacting Cagliari regarding a possible deal for the North Korean international in January; but the clubs reportedly failed to reach an agreement over the valuation of the player.



Han, who has so far made just two Serie A appearances for Cagliari, started in the 5-0 loss to Napoli earlier in the week.





And Giulini, who explained that Cagliari want to see Han grow as a player, has backed the Liverpool and Spurs linked starlet to become an important player for the club.

"I'm happy that he played against Napoli, we want to see him grow a lot", he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“He can be as important as [Marco] Sau and [Diego] Farias.”



It remains to be seen if Liverpool and Tottenham reignite their interest in the 19-year-old at the end of the season.

