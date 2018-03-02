Do Me A Favour – Rangers Legend Says Ian Holloway Will Sell Sean Goss To Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway will sell Sean Goss for the right price at the end of the season, dismissing the Englishman's comments to the contrary.



The midfielder, who joined Rangers on a loan deal until the end of the season from Queens Park Rangers in January, has thus far turned out eight times for his new employers, scoring twice and setting up one goal.











The former Manchester United youth player did not make any appearances for QPR this season and hence joined Rangers in search of regular playing time.



Gers boss Graeme Murty last month revealed that the club could look to make Goss’ move permanent at the end of the season, following his impressive performances for the Scottish giants.





Holloway hit out at Murty on Thursday and claimed that the midfielder, whose present contract with QPR runs until 2020, is not for sale.

But Johnstone is of the opinion that Holloway is open to the idea of selling Goss at the right price, with the 64-year-old insisting that the QPR boss would not have let the player leave on loan if he was such a big fan of him.



“Please allow me to act as translator for Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway who has had something to say on whether Rangers could possibly keep Sean Goss beyond the end of this season”, Johnstone wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



“And what he meant was: “If Rangers want to buy Goss, they won’t get him on the cheap, but we’ll sell for the right price.”



“I’m fluent in manager-speak.



“Goss is 22-years-old and was bought by QPR for £500,000 last summer, not even as much as buttons for an English Championship side, and played six games in total before moving to Ibrox in January.



“QPR are 16th in their league and not yet quite out of the relegation fight, although they will probably be fine, and so it couldn’t be said that they are having a good season.



“This could well mean Holloway being sacked, managers lose their jobs down there for far less crimes than finishing mid-table, and yet on the face of it he is going nuts over Murty suggesting he’d quite like to buy a player of his who couldn’t get a game at Loftus Road and was allowed to go out on loan.



“Do me a favour.



“If Holloway was such a fan of Goss, then he wouldn’t have let the midfielder go and the lad would have played more than just a half a dozen matches.”



Goss, who joined QPR from Manchester United in January 2017, managed six league appearances for the Championship club last season.

