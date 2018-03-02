XRegister
X
06 October 2016

02/03/2018 - 17:45 GMT

Focus Is On Finishing In Top Four, Insists Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that his team's focus at this point in time is to get a place in the Champions League, though he believes that the task won't be that easy.

The Pensioners currently occupy a Europa League spot and are two points adrift of fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur, with both sides having played 28 matches.




The gap at the top of the table though is 22 points and the manager who won it with his Chelsea side last season concedes that their title defence is over.

The aim therefore will be to finish in the top four, to secure Champions League football. 
 


The task though will be difficult as all the teams in the top four are strong and will give their all to be where they are.  

"As I said before, for us, now in this moment, we have to try to get a place in the Champions League. It won't be easy", the manager said at a press conference.

"There are many teams very strong.

"We must be ready to fight and try to get a place for next season in the Champions League."

Conte's team are scheduled to take on leaders Manchester City in league fixture on Sunday.
 