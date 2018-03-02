He’s Good Player, Criticism Unwarranted – Rangers Star Has Fan In Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has praised Andy Halliday, insisting that in his view criticism of the midfielder is unwarranted, while saluting his willingness to learn.



Murty slotted Halliday into the team at left-back against St Johnstone due to the absence of Declan John and Lee Wallace, playing the boyhood Gers fan out of position.











Halliday completed all 90 minutes in the 4-1 win and Murty was pleased with what he saw from the natural midfielder, thinking he added balance to the team.



The Rangers manager insists that Halliday is first and foremost a good footballer and does not deserve the criticism which has come his way.





Murty said in a press conference: " Andy's been patient and he's had to bide his time since he's come back, but I thought he played really well [at St Johnstone].

"It's not his position, but he slotted in really well. He can be fitter and sharper, but he's getting towards where he needs to be. He gave us really nice balance on that left hand side.



"He's a good footballer, he's played at this level.



"Sometimes he gets stick, unwarranted in my opinion.



"But he is a good footballer, who understands the level and understands what we're trying to do."



The Gers boss also saluted how keen and willing Halliday is to learn and improve, while noting that he firmly put the team first at McDiarmid Park.



"He's coachable, he listens to instruction really well and he actually sacrificed himself and his ego to do a job for the team at St Johnstone.



"That was overlooked a little bit", Murty added.



Halliday spent the first part of the season on loan at Gabala in Azerbaijan after being declared surplus to requirements by previous Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.

