I Want To Be Big Player For Liverpool – Reds Youngster Rules Out Just Making Up Numbers

Liverpool starlet Elijah Dixon-Bonner has insisted that he does not want to head to the first team just to make up numbers, with the midfielder underlying the importance of making his mark at the academy first.



The 17-year-old, who initially joined the Reds’ academy from Arsenal in 2015, signed his first professional contract with the Merseyside giants last month.











After subsequently rising through the ranks, Dixon-Bonner has featured prominently for Steven Gerrard's Under-18s team in the present campaign; he has also made a solitary league appearance for the Under-23s this season.



And the teenager insisted that although he wants to be involved with the first team, he first wants to establish himself at the academy first as he does not want to just make up the numbers for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.





“I just want to be out there with them [first team], but at the same time I know that I need to do everything right over here [at the academy] so that when I go there, I’m not out of place”, Dixon-Bonner said on LFC TV.

“I don’t want to go there just to make up the numbers, I want to go there and be a big player there.



“So I need to do everything right at the academy first.”



Dixon-Bonner, who revealed that he prefers playing as a defensive midfielder, however was quick to add that he is open to being deployed in any position.



“I love myself in the deep-lying midfield role as I think that’s what I’m good at”, he continued.



“But I ‘m open to playing anywhere.



“If Klopp said to me, ‘play anywhere’, I would play anywhere because I don’t really care.



“I played in enough positions when I was growing up anyway, but I think the midfield role is the one for me.”

