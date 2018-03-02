Laurens De Bock and Adam Forshaw On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side in a Championship clash at the Riverside Stadium.



Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom got the first win of his reign last weekend with his side edging out Brentford at Elland Road and he will be keen to make sure it is not a false dawn by following it up tonight.











Heckingbottom's men sit in eleventh spot in the standings, six off the playoffs and three behind tonight's opponents Middlesbrough.



The Leeds boss has Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he names the central pair of Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson.



In midfield, the Whites head coach goes with Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips, while Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas and Samu Saiz operate off striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



If Heckingbottom wants to make any changes during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, with options available including Adam Forshaw, Laurens De Bock and Caleb Ekuban.



Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough



Wiedwald, Anita, Cooper (c), Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Alioski, Dallas, Saiz, Lasogga



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Pennington, De Bock, Forshaw, Vieira, Sacko, Ekuban

