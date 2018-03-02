Mesut Ozil Will Be Thinking What Have I Done Signing Deal, Says Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international and Liverpool star Steve Nicol thinks Mesut Ozil will be wondering just why he put pen to paper on a new contract at Arsenal.



Ozil had been expected to move on from the Gunners in the summer when his contract expired, with the German tipped to leave following the side's failure to challenge for the Premier League title or the Champions League.











But the attacking midfielder sprung a surprise by signing fresh terms to continue as an Arsenal player.



Ozil had to make do with Europa League football this season and, following Thursday night's loss to Manchester City leaving Arsenal ten points off the top four, may have to make do with it once again.





Nicol, who watched on for ESPN FC as Manchester City took Arsenal apart with ease, thinks Ozil will be wondering why he signed.

"I tell you who will be thinking that [what have I done], Ozil", Nicol said.



"He's just signed a new deal."



Ozil has regularly had his lacklustre performances criticised by Arsenal fans since he joined from Real Madrid and he was again off the pace at the Emirates against Manchester City on Thursday evening.

