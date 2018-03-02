Milan Giants Start First Contacts Over Signing Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and AC Milan have initiated contact with Bayern Munich regarding the possibility of signing Manchester United target Arturo Vidal, it has been claimed.



Vidal’s present contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2019, but there have been suggestions that the Chilean could leave the German giants in the summer.











The Bavarians have already won the race for Leon Goretzka, who will join from Schalke at the end of the season on a free transfer.



The arrival of the Germany international could make Vidal fall down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena in the summer.





Manchester United have identified the midfielder, who has scored six goals and set up two more in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, as a possible January recruit.

But according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Inter and AC Milan have already made contact over the possibility of taking the former Juventus star back to Serie A.



It remains to be seen if Manchester United step up their chase for the 30-year-old after learning about the Italian giants’ interest in him.

