Must Be Cautious – Mauricio Pochettino Doesn’t Expect Spurs Star To Be Ready To Face Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino does not believe that defender Toby Aldeweireld will be available to face Juventus next week.



Spurs drew the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Juventus 2-2 in Italy and will start as favourites to progress when they kick off in the second leg on Wednesday at Wembley.











But Alderweireld will not be available, Pochettino believes, as he vowed to assess the Belgian's fitness levels on a daily basis.



Asked at a press conference about Alderweireld being available to play against Juventus, Pochettino struck a pessimistic note.





" We need to be cautious with him", he said.

"I think still we need to assess every day.



"I don’t believe he can be ready for Juventus."



But the Tottenham boss insists his focus has not shifted to Juventus yet, with Huddersfield Town visiting Wembley for a Premier League fixture at the weekend.



And Pochettino knows David Wagner's men, who Spurs beat 4-0 at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season, will be tough opponents.



"We cannot think of the game after. We need to be focused and ready to compete because it will be tough.



"Huddersfield are in a position where they need points too. For us the most important thing is tomorrow", the Spurs manager added.

