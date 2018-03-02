XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2018 - 16:28 GMT

Schalke Deal-Maker Admits Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer’s Representatives Exploring Exit

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has admitted that the representatives of Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer are having discussions with other clubs.

Meyer is out of contract in the summer and Schalke have been working overtime to convince him to pen a fresh deal.




So far Heidel and Company have not succeeded and it has been claimed no fewer than eight clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, are keen on the attacking midfielder.

And Heidel knows that Meyer's representatives are in discussions with other clubs to see what offers are on the table, while he admits Schalke are also looking at their options when it comes to recruitment.
 


Hiedel told German magazine RevierSport: "It is clear that Max and his advisors are exploring the market.

"And we're not doing anything different."

Meyer has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season for Schalke, helping the Ruhr giants sit a lofty third in the Bundesliga and breathing down the neck of rivals Borussia Dortmund, who are second.

The midfielder is expected to make a decision over whether he will stay with Schalke later this month.
 