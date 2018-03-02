Steven Gerrard Appointment Shocked Me, Liverpool Youngster Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Liam Millar has revealed that he was shocked when he first heard the news of Steven Gerrard becoming the new coach of the Reds Under-18s.



After retiring from playing professional football towards the end of 2016, Gerrard began his coaching career at Liverpool's academy in February last year before taking charge of the Under-18s this season.











In addition, the former England international is also leading Liverpool Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League in the present campaign.



And Millar, who explained that Gerrard was a big influence on him when he was a kid, stated that he could not believe it when the ex-England international took charge of the Liverpool Under-18 team.





“I used to watch him so much when I was a kid”, Millar told LFC TV.

“I used to always think, ‘what a player he is.’



“I couldn’t believe it when I heard that he was named our coach.



“I was in shock because he was such a big influence for me when I was a kid.”



Millar has been in superb form for the Liverpool Under-18s in the present campaign, with the young striker smashing in seven goals and providing six assists in 17 league games for Gerrard’s team.



The Canadian has also featured for the Under-23s this season.

