Stop Hiding Behind Arsene Wenger – Former Premier League Star Blasts Arsenal Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has blasted the Arsenal players for hiding behind Arsene Wenger, following the Gunners’ 3-0 loss to Manchester City in a Premier League fixture on Thursday evening.



Arsenal, who lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City by the same scoreline last Sunday, were handed another defeat by Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates Stadium, with Leroy Sane, David Silva and Bernando Silva finding the back of the net for the visitors.











It was Arsenal’s fourth loss in their last five outings in all competitions as they currently find themselves ten points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a staggering 30 adrift of leaders Manchester City.



Several pundits and certain sections of the Arsenal fans have blamed Wenger for the club’s recent insipid performances; they feel it is time for the Frenchman to leave the north London outfit.





However, Fjortoft, who accused the Arsenal players of hiding behind Wenger’s skirt, thinks the Gunners stars will run out of excuses once the 68-year-old leaves the club.

“Dear Arsenal players!” he tweeted.



“Stop hiding behind Wenger’s skirt.



“Some of your body language is embarrassing.



“Some of your mistakes are diabolical and unbelievable.



“Remember! When Wenger has gone there is no more excuses.”



Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they take on Brighton in an away Premier League encounter on Sunday.

