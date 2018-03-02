Tony Pulis Outlines What Middlesbrough Expect From Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis says that his side are expecting a physically tough game when they take on Leeds United in a Championship fixture this evening.



The Whites, who returned to winning ways in the league after edging out Brentford 1-0 last weekend, presently find themselves in 11th spot in the standings with 49 points from 34 games, just three behind eighth-placed Boro and six points adrift of the playoff spots.











On the other hand, Middlesbrough will head into today’s game on the back of a disappointing 3-3 draw with Sunderland, with the Black Cats netting an injury time equaliser in that contest.



And Pulis, who underlined the importance of his charges being mentally tough, explained that Boro are prepared for a difficult outing against a good and physical Leeds team at the Riverside Stadium.





“They’ve got some good players, they’ve got a competent squad for the Championship and it’ll be a tough game”, Pulis told Boro’s official site.

“Physically they’re tough and they have got some quality in their team.



“We’ll be expecting a tough game and every game in this league is tough, and every game is physically and mentally demanding and you have to be up for it.



“You look at the majority of the teams in the Championship and they’ve been in the Premier League and Leeds’s supporters will be no different to our supporters or to 15 other teams that see themselves as Premier League clubs.



“The demands on the players and our players have to realise it, accept it and grow with it.



“The demands are to win games and to do that you have to be not just good players, but mentally tough as well.”



Leeds beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in November.

