West Ham Holding Fire On New Deal For Liverpool and Tottenham Target Manuel Lanzini

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that there is no truth to reports that the club have started negotiating a new contract for Manuel Lanzini, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 25-year-old has managed to impress his manager with his performances this term, featuring in a total of 21 games, scoring three goals and just as importantly setting up eight more for his team-mates.











The Argentine's form has not gone unnoticed, with Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool both keeping an eye on the situation.



Lazini's current contract with West Ham expires in June 2020 and there had been reports that Moyes' side have already started negotiating a new deal.





The manager though insists that nothing of that sort has happened yet and negotiations will only progress after the club come to know which league they will play in next season.

“You always want to keep your best players but the truth is, there’s no truth in what you are saying", Moyes said at a press conference.



"We wouldn’t look at it again until we find what league we are in.”



The Hammers are currently placed 13th in the league table with 30 points from 28 matches and are just three points ahead of relegation battlers Swansea City.

