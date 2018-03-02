XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2018 - 17:16 GMT

West Ham Holding Fire On New Deal For Liverpool and Tottenham Target Manuel Lanzini

 




West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that there is no truth to reports that the club have started negotiating a new contract for Manuel Lanzini, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old has managed to impress his manager with his performances this term, featuring in a total of 21 games, scoring three goals and just as importantly setting up eight more for his team-mates.




The Argentine's form has not gone unnoticed, with Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool both keeping an eye on the situation.

Lazini's current contract with West Ham expires in June 2020 and there had been reports that Moyes' side have already started negotiating a new deal.
 


The manager though insists that nothing of that sort has happened yet and negotiations will only progress after the club come to know which league they will play in next season.  

“You always want to keep your best players but the truth is, there’s no truth in what you are saying", Moyes said at a press conference.

"We wouldn’t look at it again until we find what league we are in.”

The Hammers are currently placed 13th in the league table with 30 points from 28 matches and are just three points ahead of relegation battlers Swansea City.
 