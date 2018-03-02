Why Wait To Sack Arsene Wenger – Former MLS Star Sees No Reason Not To Act Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star and Venezuela international Alejandro Moreno has argued there is nothing to be gained by Arsenal by keeping Arsene Wenger until the end of the season.



Wenger looked a hurt man on Thursday night as Manchester City thrashed his Arsenal side 3-0 for the second time in just a matter of days; the Citizens beat Arsenal 3-0 in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.











The Gunners are now ten points off the top four spots in the Premier League and a section of Arsenal fans want to see the back of Wenger.



It has been speculated that Wenger could be shown the door by the club in the summer, despite having a contract which runs until the summer of 2019 at the Emirates Stadium.





But ex-MLS star Moreno does not see why Arsenal should keep someone the players know is a dead man walking .

He says the ideal moment for Wenger to leave has come and gone, meaning it would be wise to let him go now.



"Why wait? I just don't understand why wait", Moreno said on ESPN FC.



"It's already late.



"The moment for him to go has already passed. So getting to the summer is going to do what exactly for the club, exactly what for the players?



"They know they have a dead man walking", he added.



Wenger takes his Arsenal side to Brighton on Sunday and will be looking for a reaction from his players as they bid to keep their top four hopes alive.

