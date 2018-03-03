XRegister
06 October 2016

03/03/2018 - 21:05 GMT

Adama Traore Tortured Us – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Middlesbrough Speedster

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that his side were tortured by Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore on Friday night.

Traore was in superb form for Boro at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship clash and helped his side tear Leeds apart to register a comfortable 3-0 win.




Heckingbottom concedes that Traore is a good player with pace to burn, though feels at times his side could have stopped the winger.

And he admits that Leeds were given a difficult night by the wide-man, who came through the youth ranks at Spanish giants Barcelona.
 


"Yes [he tormented us]", Heckingbottom said at a press conference.

"He's difficult, he's difficult.

"The goals, sometimes you take the foul; so I'm talking about the second goal. He burst through two, three, and again from Boro's point of view it's brilliant, but we had opportunities to stop the attack, with the ball or without.

"It sounds hard, but you have to do it. You aren't going to beat him in a race, no chance.

"Most of his other work we could keep him in front of us", Heckingbottom stressed.

"He looks good, he's quick. If he does beat you, you can try to keep him to the bylines, it's just across your defending.

"Lots of things we did OK with him, but that's the disappointing thing with him because he really can turn defence into attack within a matter of seconds."

Boro boss Tony Pulis will be hoping Traore can continue his rich vein of form as the north east side look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 22-year-old was compared with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his time at Aston Villa, with the compliment given by then-Villa boss Tim Sherwood.
 