Alan Pardew Doesn’t Deserve To Be West Brom Manager Any Longer – Martin Keown

Arsenal legend Martin Keown says that Alan Pardew does not deserve to be West Brom boss any longer, as he savaged fhe former Crystal Palace manager.



Pardew is under intense pressure at West Brom, which became even worse following a 1-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday which left the Baggies sitting bottom of the Premier League table and eight points from safety.











It had been speculated before the game at Vicarage Road that defeat for West Brom would see Pardew shown the door.



And Keown feels Pardew has blown his chance at West Brom and should be sacked, while he also blasted the manager choosing to take the Baggies squad on a recent trip to Spain, which ended in controversy as several squad members allegedly stole a taxi.





" I said he had one more opportunity in the Premier League and he's blown it", Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"He's done nothing to turn that team around and he really doesn't deserve to be in the job any longer.



"They are under pressure because of the situation they have put themselves in and he's a part of that.



"Recently the spotlight has come onto them because of misdemeanours off the pitch.



"He should never have taken them on that trip. Maybe if they had stayed and everything had been a bit rosier things might they have been putting away the chances.



"They played on the Monday, went on the Tuesday, got back on the Friday and had an important game on the Saturday. It was just madness", the former centre-back added.



It remains to be seen whether Pardew will still be in charge of West Brom when they are next in action at home against Leicester City next Saturday.



Following their clash with the Foxes, the Baggies travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth.

