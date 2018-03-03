Back To Reality – Leeds United Legend On Promotion Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has conceded that the Whites are some way off from being contenders for promotion from the Championship.



Their 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday night delivered a body blow to their top six hopes and by the end of the weekend, Leeds are expected to be further out of the picture as promotion contenders.











A win over Brentford last weekend raised Leeds’ hopes of getting into the top six fight again and Gray admitted that too many people got carried away by that win at Elland Road.



He believes the Middlesbrough defeat was a reality check for the Leeds players and supporters and conceded that the Whites are still a long way off being serious contenders.





However, he is hopeful that Leeds’ time as promotion contenders will come at some point in the near future.

The Leeds legend told LUTV: “I think people got a bit carried away with the Brentford result, ‘we’re nearly there’ and ‘we could get top six’.



“Back to reality tonight. We still have a way to go before we can match them.



“But that will come hopefully.”



Leeds are hopeful that they will be able to give a proper account of themselves when they host Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers next week at Elland Road.

