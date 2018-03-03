XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 22:24 GMT

From Bit Part Player To Integral Performer – Former Tottenham Forward Hails Spurs Star

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has hailed the emergence of Heung-Min Son, who he feels is quickly becoming a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.

Son was handed a start by Pochettino at Wembley on Saturday against Huddersfield Town and netted both his side's goals in a 2-0 win over David Wagner's men.




The South Korea international was in superb touch throughout and former Spurs star Crooks was happy with what he saw.

He believes that Son is now putting himself front and centre as a key man for the north London club.
 


Crooks said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "This was a guy who was a bit part player, now he is integral to the squad.

"You get lots of movement and energy from him, now you're getting goals, assists.

"I think he's been a tremendous asset for Spurs this season.

"It sets the tie up with Juventus absolutely perfectly. They've had a fantastic week."

And Crooks, looking ahead to the return Champions League Round of 16 leg against Juventus, added: "He actually provides Pochettino with a problem now, because does he play him? Does he start him?"

Spurs scored a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the tie in Turin and will start the second leg as favourites to progress against the Italian champions.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino will field Son against Juventus.
 