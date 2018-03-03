He’s Like The Korean Harry Kane – Former Premier League Star On Heung-Min Son

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown thinks Heung-Min Son is keeping his feet on the ground in the same way as Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane.



Mauricio Pochettino handed Son a start on Saturday afternoon against Huddersfield Town at Wembley and the South Korea international did not disappoint as he scored in the 27th and 54th minutes in the 2-0 win.











Son was delighted, but cut a cool figure in his post match interview, causing Keown to see shades of Kane in the Korean.



And the former Arsenal defender says that Son's game is now taking off, with everything the forward touches turning to gold.





Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme: " I was just watching his interview and it's like a Korean version of Kane.

"He should have a great big grin on his face, but he is trying to keep a lid on it.



"His football is taking off for him, he's in his prime, everything he touches turns to gold at the moment.



"He should really enjoy himself tonight because he deserves it."



Son has now handed Pochettino a selection headache ahead of Tottenham's Wembley meeting with Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.



All eyes will be on whether Son is given the chance to continue his form against what is expected to be a tough, uncompromising Juventus defence.

