I Wanted Middlesbrough Game To End Early, Tortured Leeds United Legend Admits

Eddie Gray has conceded that he was hoping the referee would blow the whistle early on Friday night to end Leeds United’s misery at Middlesbrough.



A Patrick Bamford hat-trick was good enough for Boro to swat aside Leeds as they beat the Yorkshire giants 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium.











Leeds remain eleventh in the Championship table, but other teams are potentially set to pull further away from the Whites and competing for a top six position seems like a pipe dream at the moment.



Gray is disappointed with the fact that Leeds never looked like scoring throughout the 90 minutes whilst once Boro took charge of the game, the first goal seemed like an inevitability.





The Leeds legend conceded that Middlesbrough were toying with the Whites and he was hoping that the match official would end the match early to put an end to Leeds’ miserable night at the Riverside Stadium

The former wing star told LUTV: “We started quite brightly, but we never troubled the goalkeeper all night.



“Once they got to the grips with the game, the goal was coming and once that came, the floodgates opened and they could have been three or four up at half-time.



“Second half we came out with a flurry without troubling the goalkeeper again and then they took control of the second half.”



He added: “Honestly I was thinking with 20 minutes to go, please blow the whistle.



“It was that type of night.”

