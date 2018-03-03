I’d Rather Watch Judge Judy Than Manchester United – Former Liverpool Star On Dull Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer admits he would rather watch the TV show Judge Judy than sit through Manchester Unted playing.



Liverpool are battling with Manchester United to finish second behind Manchester City in the Premier League this season and moved above their fierce rivals by beating Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday evening.











If Manchester United beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night they will go back into second and McAteer has no idea how the Red Devils have managed to sit in second.



He thinks while Liverpool produce entertaining games worth watching, Manchester United under Jose Mourinho are dull.





"I've watched United over the last couple of weeks and I just can't understand how they are second", McAteer admitted on LFC TV.

"I would hate to watch them every week.



"[It costs] premium money.



"[I’d rather watch] Judge Judy, though I don't watch it to be fair."



Manchester United have scored four goals in their last four Premier League games, while Liverpool have netted ten over their last four league matches.



Liverpool are due to visit Old Trafford to lock horns with Manchester United next weekend in a game which could go a long way to deciding who finishes in second.

