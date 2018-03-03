XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 16:30 GMT

James Milner On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's men will want to pick up another three points to extend their advantage over the sides chasing the top four, with Chelsea and Arsenal both not in action until Sunday.




Liverpool remain without right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who is recovering from a back injury.

Klopp has Loris Karius in goal, while in central defence he picks a partnership of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk. Jordan Henderson operates in midfield with Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while up top Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino carry the goal threat.

If the Liverpool manager wants to change things from the bench then he has several options, including Adam Lallana and James Milner.

 


Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino 

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Gomez, Moreno, Lallana, Solanke, Matip
 