XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/03/2018 - 14:03 GMT

Joao Mario On Bench – West Ham Team vs Swansea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Swansea City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with struggling Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a Premier League clash.

David Moyes' side are in 13th spot in the Premier League standings, but just three points ahead of Swansea, who occupy the third and final relegation spot.




Moyes must continue to do without long-term absentees Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes, while Arthur Masuaku is suspended.

The West Ham manager picks Adrian in goal, which means a place on the bench for Joe Hart, while at the back he selects Winston Reid and Declan Rice, while Aaron Cresswell also plays. Patrice Evra starts, while Mark Noble will look to control midfield, Manuel Lanzini plays, with Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez goal threats.

If the West Ham boss needs to shake up things during the game then he can look to his bench, with options including Joao Mario and Michail Antonio.

 


West Ham United Team vs Swansea City

Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Rice, Cresswell, Evra, Noble, Kouyate, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Hernandez

Substitutes: Hart, Byram, Cullen, Browne, Hugill, Mario, Antonio
 