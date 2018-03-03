Joao Mario On Bench – West Ham Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with struggling Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a Premier League clash.



David Moyes' side are in 13th spot in the Premier League standings, but just three points ahead of Swansea, who occupy the third and final relegation spot.











Moyes must continue to do without long-term absentees Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes, while Arthur Masuaku is suspended.



The West Ham manager picks Adrian in goal, which means a place on the bench for Joe Hart, while at the back he selects Winston Reid and Declan Rice, while Aaron Cresswell also plays. Patrice Evra starts, while Mark Noble will look to control midfield, Manuel Lanzini plays, with Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez goal threats.



If the West Ham boss needs to shake up things during the game then he can look to his bench, with options including Joao Mario and Michail Antonio.



West Ham United Team vs Swansea City



Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Rice, Cresswell, Evra, Noble, Kouyate, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Hernandez



Substitutes: Hart, Byram, Cullen, Browne, Hugill, Mario, Antonio

