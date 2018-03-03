XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 12:30 GMT

Key Phone Call – Juventus CEO Speaks With Emre Can’s Representatives

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on Friday to further negotiations to sign the German on a free transfer in the summer.

Can is unlikely to sign a new contract with Liverpool and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season when his current deal runs out.




Juventus have been in touch with the player and his representatives for several months to make sure he ends up in Turin in the summer and the outlines of a five-year contract have already been agreed.

However, Can has been reluctant to sign anything officially before the end of the season and it has led to Juventus fearing the entry of the other clubs into the chase for the German.
 


His representatives and the Juventus hierarchy met recently to further discuss the way forward and according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Marotta personally spoke to Can's agent on Friday over the phone to convince him to push his client to move to Italy.  

The Juventus CEO and the midfielder's agent are believed to have clear the air regarding his potential move to the Italian champion and he is now likely to join the Bianconeri.

The club are also close to agreeing to the player’s demands for a signing on fee, which was believed to be the last point of conflict between the two parties.

Can is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club at once the transfer window opens in the summer.
 