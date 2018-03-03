XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 14:01 GMT

Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Huddersfield Town
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to play host to David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side at Wembley in a league game this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's men sit in fourth spot in the Premier League standings, two points behind third placed Liverpool.




Spurs thrashed Huddersfield 4-0 in the earlier league game between the two sides at the John Smith's Stadium and will start as heavy favourites to again take all three points this afternoon.

Defender Toby Alderweireld is not available as he has yet to fully find fitness again following a torn hamstring.

Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central duo. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele will look to control midfield, with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son operating off Harry Kane.

If the Argentine tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options available including Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Huddersfield Town

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas
 