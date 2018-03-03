Newcastle Look Like Championship Side, They Should Worry – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson admits he is worried for Newcastle United when it comes to surviving in the Premier League this year as he feels they already look like a Championship side.



Lawrenson watched on at Anfield as Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win over Rafael Benitez's side with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, either side of half time.











Newcastle struggled to land a glove on Liverpool and spent most of the match under heavy pressure from the hosts.



The defeat has left the Magpies sitting just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table and although Lawrenson does not believe Benitez will have banked on taking anything from his side's trip to Merseyside, he does feel they are in trouble.





"I'd worry. Today I thought they looked like a Championship team in the Premier League", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"Nine of them played in the Championship anyway. They look very ordinary.



"But they wouldn't have expected to get something today.



"But there are so many teams [down there], so it all depends on their results against each other."



Newcastle's next two games see them go up against sides also struggling at the wrong end of the table in the shape of Southampton and Huddersfield Town.

