06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 13:52 GMT

No Heart, No Fight – Former Leeds Star Blasts Whites’ Display At Middlesbrough

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has lambasted the Whites’ performance in their 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Boro striker Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick as Leeds were swatted aside by the home side at the Riverside Stadium and the defeat has dealt a bitter blow to their hopes of finishing in the top six.




Leeds created very few opportunities to hurt Middlesbrough and were not good enough all over the park against a side who looked like serious promotion contenders.

Whelan conceded that the Yorkshire giants never really turned up for the game and showed very little in terms of desire and fight in order to compete against the home side.
 


The former White insisted that the Paul Heckingbottom’s men just did not get the basics right, which led to the embarrassing defeat at the Riverside Stadium.  

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “We didn’t turn up.

“We were not on the front foot, didn’t win the second balls, didn’t win the battle and didn’t show any heart or fight when we were one nil down.

“[A] lack of creativity, didn’t defend properly – you go through all the basics of football and we didn’t do them.”

Leeds, who are eleventh at the moment, are expected to be further off the top six after the current round of games finish this weekend.
 