Still Went And Won It – Liverpool’s Champions League Chances Talked Up By Martin Keown

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown thinks that Liverpool could win the Champions League this season.



The Reds thrashed FC Porto 5-0 in Portugal in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie and will complete the formalities this coming Tuesday at Anfield, to book a quarter-final place.











Manchester City are currently the bookmakers' favourites to win the Champions League, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid then following the Citizens up in the betting.



Liverpool may be outsiders but Keown, who can remember the unfancied Reds winning the trophy in 2005, has been mulling their chances.





" A thought I had today was, can they win the Champions League?" the former Arsenal man said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"We're all talking about City and what they can do.



"When they [Liverpool] won it the last time they weren't the best domestic team by any means.



"But they still went and won the Champions League", Keown added.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may choose to rest key players for his side's return leg against Porto on Tuesday as next weekend brings a Premier League trip to fierce rivals Manchester United.



In addition to pushing to progress in the Champions League, Liverpool also want to finish second in the Premier League.

