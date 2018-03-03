XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 13:45 GMT

There’s Nothing Called ‘For Life’ In Football – Liverpool Linked Winger Not Ruling Out Transfer

 




Liverpool linked winger Suso has not ruled out the possibility of leaving AC Milan, but insisted that he is happy at the San Siro for the moment.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has been in good form for the Rossoneri this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer despite signing a new contract last year.




Former club Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him and even Juventus are believed to be interested in snaring him away from AC Milan.

The winger stressed that he is happy at AC Milan, which was the reason he signed a new five-year contract with the club last year.
 


However, he indicated that in football anything can happen and a departure from AC Milan is not beyond the realms of possibility.  

Suso told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I could have left even before signing the new contract, but I am very happy here.

“But then in football, there is nothing called ‘for life’.

"But for now it’s important to finish the season well.”

Suso’s €40m release clause is reportedly expected to come into effect in the summer; the amount will increase to €50m if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League this season.
 