X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 12:17 GMT

We've Got To Be Better Than That – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Realistic After Middlesbrough Defeat

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has conceded that his team will have do much better if they are to seriously compete for promotion from the Championship.

Following their win over Brentford at the weekend, Leeds’ top six hopes received some oxygen again, but their ambition received a body blow with a 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday night.




A Patrick Bamford hat-trick downed Leeds at the Riverside Stadium and Heckingbottom conceded that his team were second best to Middlesbrough in key aspects of their game.

The Leeds boss pointed towards the reasons why Boro are one of the favourites to challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season and indicated that his team are still some way off being contenders to be at the right end of the Championship standings.
 


Heckingbottom told LUTV: “The disappointing thing is that they won a lot more of the one-v-one duals all over the pitch tonight.  

“It’s a big part of their game and that’s why I think they will up there at the end of the season, but we have to better than that.

"We want to be a team challenging at that end of the table.

“We have to be better.”

The Yorkshire giants will hope to give a better account of themselves when they host Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
 