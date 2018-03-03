XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/03/2018 - 21:43 GMT

We’ve Put Big Pressure On Chelsea – Liverpool Legend On Top Four Scramble

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds have heaped huge pressure on Chelsea by beating Newcastle United to move to 60 points in the Premier League standings.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw off the Magpies 2-0 at Anfield to go up to second and, vitally, sit seven points clear of fifth placed Chelsea; Tottenham Hotspur also won on Saturday and, in fourth, are five points better off than the Blues.




Chelsea go to Manchester City on Sunday and Lawrenson thinks they are under big pressure to get something from the Etihad Stadium.

And he also noted the goal difference between Liverpool and Chelsea, which is currently plus ten in favour of the Reds, as being virtually like another point.
 


Lawrenson said on LFC TV: "It puts pressure on Chelsea, which is obviously big.

"I think Arsenal are too far away to seriously worry about.

"If Chelsea get done tomorrow at Manchester City it just strengthens our position.

"If you look at goal difference in relation to Chelsea, and if they get beaten by one or two tomorrow, it's like a point [in our favour] isn't it?"

Chelsea and Liverpool still have to face each other in the Premier League, with the two set to go head to head at Stamford Bridge in early May.
 