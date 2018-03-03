XRegister
06 October 2016

03/03/2018 - 22:57 GMT

Wolves Clash Is Perfect Next Game For Us – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

 




Paul Heckingbottom thinks he will have no problem picking his Leeds United players up for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Leeds were thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough on Friday night in a result which leaves their top six hopes in the Championship at serious risk.




The Whites need to bounce back quickly, but have the league leaders visiting on Wednesday in what is an acid test of their promotion credentials.

Heckingbottom is sure his men will not be short on motivation, despite their heavy defeat at the Riverside Stadium, and dubbed the match the "perfect" next game for Leeds.
 


"It's probably the perfect game, the perfect game", the 40-year-old told a press conference.

"The best team in this league so far, at home, big crowd. Perfect game for us."

Following their loss in the north east, Leeds are now eight points off sixth place and could be as many as eleven behind by the time they kick off against Wolves on Wednesday.

Wolves won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, beating Leeds 4-1 at Molineux in November.
 