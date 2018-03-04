Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



Following Saturday's results, fifth placed Chelsea are five points off the top four and the pressure is on to get something from their trip to the north west.











Blues boss Antonio Conte is without David Luiz, Ethan Ampadu and Tiemoue Bakayoko.



Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence Conte plumps for Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso as wing-backs. Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater are in midfield, with Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez the attacking threat.



The Italian boss has a bench full of options available if he needs to make changes, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud just two of those at his disposal.



Chelsea Team vs Manchester City



Courtois, Moses, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, Morata

