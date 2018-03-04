XRegister
06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

04/03/2018 - 15:02 GMT

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Following Saturday's results, fifth placed Chelsea are five points off the top four and the pressure is on to get something from their trip to the north west.




Blues boss Antonio Conte is without David Luiz, Ethan Ampadu and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence Conte plumps for Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso as wing-backs. Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater are in midfield, with Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez the attacking threat.

The Italian boss has a bench full of options available if he needs to make changes, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud just two of those at his disposal.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester City

Courtois, Moses, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, Morata
 