Arsenal Players Are Hiding Behind Arsene Wenger – Uwe Rosler

Former Leeds United head coach Uwe Rosler believes the Arsenal players need to stop hiding behind Arsene Wenger and find the right solutions for their poor form.



Arsenal continued their horrible run of form with another defeat at Brighton on Sunday and a fourth straight loss in all competitions confirmed their worst run of results in 16 years.











Wenger has taken the brunt of the criticism and there have been vocal calls for him to reign his position at the club as Arsenal lurch from one disastrous result to another.



However, Rosler believes it is time the players stood up for themselves as he thinks the Gunners stars are escaping criticism because of the wrath Wenger has been attracting.





He stressed that the Arsenal players must get their act together and start finding solutions for their desperate run of form.

Rosler said on beIN Sports after the game: “The players are hiding behind Arsene, they are waiting for something to happen.



“The solutions are inside that dressing room and until the end of the season, they have to find that solution for themselves with the coaches and the manager.



“At the moment they are not backing their manager with performances.”



Arsenal’s salvation could lie in the Europa League, but not many are backing them to beat an im-form AC Milan side in their last 16 tie.

