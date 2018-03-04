Confidence, Ability, Energy, Pace – Former Rangers Star Tells Celtic They Are Facing Real Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson feels that Celtic are facing a real test from their fierce rivals.



The Gers, who crushed Falkirk 4-1 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, are due to take on Celtic next weekend in the Scottish Premiership and it has been argued that if they can beat the Bhoys then a title race will be on.











Rangers have also been drawn against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and Ferguson thinks Brendan Rodgers' men will be tested.



And he feels that the Rangers fans will now not be dreading taking on their fierce rivals, who are not at their best.





He said on BBC Radio Scotland: " Over the last few years, I think even the [Rangers] fans have been dreading these games because there has been such a gulf.

"But Celtic are not firing on all cylinders at the moment and they will be coming up against a team full of confidence, with good ability, energy and pace."



Celtic currently boast a six-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table, but the Bhoys do have a game in hand.



With the two teams set to meet at Ibrox this coming Saturday, a Rangers win would see the gap cut to just three points, putting big pressure on Rodgers' side.

