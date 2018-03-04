XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/03/2018 - 21:02 GMT

Confidence, Ability, Energy, Pace – Former Rangers Star Tells Celtic They Are Facing Real Test

 




Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson feels that Celtic are facing a real test from their fierce rivals.

The Gers, who crushed Falkirk 4-1 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, are due to take on Celtic next weekend in the Scottish Premiership and it has been argued that if they can beat the Bhoys then a title race will be on.




Rangers have also been drawn against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and Ferguson thinks Brendan Rodgers' men will be tested.

And he feels that the Rangers fans will now not be dreading taking on their fierce rivals, who are not at their best.
 


He said on BBC Radio Scotland: "Over the last few years, I think even the [Rangers] fans have been dreading these games because there has been such a gulf.

"But Celtic are not firing on all cylinders at the moment and they will be coming up against a team full of confidence, with good ability, energy and pace."

Celtic currently boast a six-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table, but the Bhoys do have a game in hand.

With the two teams set to meet at Ibrox this coming Saturday, a Rangers win would see the gap cut to just three points, putting big pressure on Rodgers' side.
 