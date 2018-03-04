XRegister
04/03/2018 - 19:36 GMT

Diego Costa Would Have Changed Game For Chelsea at Man City Says Ex-Premier League Star

 




Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock thinks that if Chelsea had been able to call upon Diego Costa then their match against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday would have been a different affair.

Manchester City ran out 1-0 winners in the Premier League clash, thanks to a goal from Bernardo Silva, to move 18 points clear at the top of the table and leave Chelsea five points off a top four spot.




Boss Antonio Conte started with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud on the bench, eventually bringing Giroud on in the 78th minute and Morata in the 90th minute.

Costa is now plying his trade back in Spain with Atletico Madrid and Warnock thinks if Chelsea had not sold him then he could have changed the game against Manchester City.
 


The former Premier League player said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Chelsea have not replaced Diego Costa at all.

"With Costa today, it would have been a completely different game against this Manchester City team", Warnock added.

Chelsea now face an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four this season, meaning their best bet to be in next season's Champions League may be to win the current edition.
 