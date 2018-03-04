Former Leeds Management Team Garry Monk and Pep Clotet Reunited At Birmingham City

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United management team Garry Monk and Pep Clotet have been reunited at Birmingham City.



Blues sacked Steve Cotterill on Saturday with the club deep in relegation trouble in the Championship, and they have turned to former Leeds head coach Monk.











Monk, who led Leeds to a finish of seventh in the Championship last season before leaving and joining Middlesbrough, has put pen to paper to a contract until the summer of 2021.



He split from Clotet when he left Leeds, with the Spaniard taking over at Oxford United, but now they are reunited.





Clotet has taken the assistant role at Birmingham, while James Beattie and Daryl Flahavan have also joined the club with Monk.

Monk lost his job at Middlesbrough earlier this season, while Clotet was shown the door by League One side Oxford following a spell of poor results.



The management team will not have to face former club Leeds this season, with Birmingham having completed both their fixtures against the Whites.



However, Monk's first game in charge will be against Middlesbrough, on Tuesday night.

