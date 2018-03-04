He’ll Be Back – Jason Cummings Backs Rangers Star To Regain Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers hat-trick hero Jason Cummings has backed team-mate Alfredo Morelos to recover from missing chances aplenty in Sunday's 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Falkirk.



Gers manager Graeme Murty chose to play both Cummings and Morelos against Falkirk and the Nottingham Forest loanee filled his boots by striking three times and impressing.











But while whatever Cummings touched turned to gold, Morelos missed a number of chances to have forgettable afternoon in front of goal.



Cummings though is unconcerned by Morelos' misfiring and believes that the fact the striker is getting into goalscoring positions means things will soon change.





" It just wasn’t his day today", Cummings told Rangers TV.

"But the thing with him is he always gets into good positions and that is when you know he is a good striker because he is there to miss the chances and he will be back."



Rangers have been drawn to face fierce rivals Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, giving the Gers a golden opportunity to end the Bhoys' domestic treble dreams this season.



And Cummings will be looking to play a starring role against Brendan Rodgers' men to further press his case for a permanent move to Ibrox.

