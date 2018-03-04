I’d Love It – Rangers Hitman Jason Cummings Hungry To Shoot Down Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cummings admits he would "love" the chance to shoot down Celtic for Rangers next weekend.



The striker is on loan at Rangers for the rest of the season from English Championship side Nottingham Forest and the Gers have an option to keep him on a permanent basis.











Cummings did his chances of a permanent switch to Ibrox no harm on Sunday when he scored a hat-trick in Rangers' 4-1 demolition of Falkirk in the Scottish Cup.



A semi-final clash against Celtic was set up, but Rangers will meet the Bhoys sooner than that as they host their rivals at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership match this coming Saturday.





Cummings admits he wants to play regularly for Rangers and would relish the chance to get stuck into Celtic .

"Obviously I want to start every week, that is what I came here to do, but at the end of the day it is up to the gaffer", Cummings told Rangers TV.



"It is something I have always wanted to do and it is a big game, a big occasion and I would love it."



If Rangers can take all three points against Celtic then they would cut the Bhoys' lead at the top of the Premiership table to just three points.

