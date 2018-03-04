Jack Wilshere Plays, Hector Bellerin On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to tackle Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The pressure has been piled onto Arsene Wenger after Manchester City made short work of his side in midweek and Saturday's results mean the Gunners are now an incredible 13 points off a top four spot in the Premier League.











Wenger is without Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette, and may have one eye on Thursday's Europa League meeting with AC Milan.



Arsenal have Petr Cech in goal, while at the back Wenger goes with Calum Chambers, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac. Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If the Arsenal manager wants to make changes to his team at any point then he can look to his bench, where options to call upon include Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck.



Arsenal Team vs Brighton



Cech, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ozil, Wilshere, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Ospina, Bellerin, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Welbeck, Nketiah

