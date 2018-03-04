Jason Cummings and Alfredo Morelos Play – Rangers Team vs Falkirk Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 16:15 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Ibrox this afternoon.



The Gers have been in fine form under manager Graeme Murty of late and are looking at the Scottish Cup as a route to silverware this season.











Murty still has a number of players sidelined for the visit of Falkirk, with Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter out, while Jamie Murphy has a foot injury.



The Rangers boss gives Jak Alnwick a run out in goal, while Bruno Alves comes into the backline to link up with David Bates. James Tavernier and Andy Halliday operate as the full-backs. Sean Goss and Greg Docherty will look to continue their good midfield partnership, while Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias support Jason Cummings and Alfredo Morelos.



If Murty wants to make changes he can look to his bench, with options including Eduardo Herrera and Jason Holt available.



Rangers Team vs Falkirk



Alnwick, Tavernier, Bates, Alves, Halliday, Goss, Docherty, Candeias, Windass, Cummings, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Miller, Dodoo, Herrera, Hodson, Holt, Martin

