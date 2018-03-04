Nearly Impossible – Arsene Wenger All But Gives Up On Arsenal’s Top Four Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has conceded that it is nearly impossible for Arsenal to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season following his side’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton.



Wenger’s men got off to the worst position start as the home side took an early lead after some shambolic defending from a corner led to Lewis Dunk lashing in a goal in the sixth minute for the Seagulls.











Arsenal controlled the ball but failed to create clear cut opportunities and the day got worse when Pascal Gross’ cross from the right flank found lone striker Glenn Murray in the box, who sneaked in his header underneath Petr Cech to double the home side’s lead.



The Gunners pulled one back just before half time when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toe poked his side back into the game and the visitors looked more on their game after the break.





However, Wenger’s side still struggled to cut open Brighton and other than a Aubameyang shot that was hit straight into the goalkeeper’s midriff, the Gunners didn’t really trouble the Seagulls’ goal.

And Brighton managed to hold on to their lead despite having to play seven minutes of injury time.



Wenger admits his side are still recovering from their two heavy defeats to Manchester City last week and are struggling for confidence at the moment.



He told the BBC: "We were passive, struggling for confidence and heavy legged, but responded well in the second-half.



"It is difficult to recover from what happened to us last week – we are going through a tough time.”



He conceded that their top four hopes are more or less over and admits that his immediate goal is to get his side back to winning ways after four straight defeats.



Asked about their top four chances, Wenger said: "It is very difficult, nearly impossible now, we are too far behind. We need two teams to collapse not one.



“But at the moment we have different worries in how to come back to winning a game."

