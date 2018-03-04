No Uncertainty – Arsene Wenger Remains Bullish About Future At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger is confident of halting Arsenal’s slide, while insisting that there has been no uncertainty over his future at the club.



Their 2-1 defeat at Brighton earlier today was their fourth straight defeat in all competitions and confirmed their worst possible run of results in 16 years.











There were vocal calls for Wenger to leave last summer when he decided to sign a new two-year deal and the din over his future has become louder as the Gunners continue to slide this season.



There is speculation that the Arsenal board will soon swing into action and nudge Wenger out in the summer if his side fail to qualify for the Champions League.





However, Wenger stressed that there are no question marks over his future at the club and his only concern at the moment is the quality of his side’s performances.

Asked if uncertainty over his future is harming results, the Frenchman told reporters: “No. There is no uncertainty.



“The uncertainty at the moment is the quality of our performance.”



The Arsenal manager is also certain that he still has the ability to turn things around and get Arsenal back on track soon.



Asked if he can halt Arsenal’s slide this term, he said: “A quality of manager is as well to shorten the crisis. Until now I’ve managed to do it.



“I believe I can do it.”

